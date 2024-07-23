Urgent search launched for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s missing 13-year-old niece

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's niece, 13, is missing. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared an urgent appeal as police search for her missing niece.

Her niece Faith went missing in the area of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. She was last seen wearing "a black crop top, black leggings with a Jordan backpack".

Leigh-Anne posted online: “Please share, we are extremely worried, she has no phone or money. Police have been informed but we are yet to find her.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Faith was reported missing to Thames Valley Police yesterday [Monday] evening.

"Officers are working to locate her. If anyone has any information on where she might be, please call 101 quoting 2053 of yesterday's date [22/7]."

Leigh-Anne shared two photos of her niece, with one showing the teen wearing glasses as she posed in a white top with a red streak in her hair.

The other image shows Faith walking down a path while holding a backpack.