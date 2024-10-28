Watch as police wrestle giant hippo from the road after life-size animal blocks traffic

Watch as police wrestle model hippo out of the road after giant animal blocks late night traffic. Picture: TikTok: Josh Taylor

By Danielle de Wolfe

Footage has emerged showing police wrestling a giant hippo out of the road after giant animal was discovered blocking late night traffic in Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called in after the life-size animal was found blocking the road, with one local spotted mounting and then attempting to ride the stationary animal.

However, on this occasion, the RSPCA was not required, with the beast found to instead be a giant model taken from a local play centre.

The incident took place on Saturday in the town of Rhyl, located in North Wales, with one local capturing the incident on camera.

Sharing the video to TikTok, passer-by Josh Taylor said: “Only in Rhyl would you come across a hippo in the middle of the road.”

Mr Taylor claimed the animal had come from the nearby Children’s Village.

He added that the giant model had been left in the road for around 20 minutes before police arrived.

He tole The Telegraph: “This was around this time last year but I’ve never posted it until now. It came from over the road at the Rhyl Children’s Village.

Read more: Four cult members jailed after storming courthouse with handcuffs in plot to abduct a coroner

Read more: Strictly's Amy Dowden replacement confirmed as bosses intervene after pro dancer hospitalised after show

“We saw a group of lads carrying it across the road, so I started recording."

Sharing the video to TikTok, passer-by Josh Taylor said: “Only in Rhyl would you come across a hippo in the middle of the road.”. Picture: TIKTOK

"The hippo had been in the road for about 20 minutes before the police turned up,” he added.

Two of the four police officers in attendance were required to carry the animal from the road in the centre of town, which has a population of around 25,000 people.

It follows the theft of a giant gorilla statue – dubbed Gary the Gorilla – which was stolen from a garden in Lanarkshire before being found dumped in a lay-by.

North Wales Police was contacted for comment.