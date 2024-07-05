Who will be in Starmer's cabinet? and what's in the new PM's in-tray

5 July 2024, 10:09 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 10:29

In the run up to the election, Sir Keir Starmer remained tight lipped about who would be part of his cabinet but did confirm that deputy leader Angela Rayner will be his Deputy Prime Minister.
In the run up to the election, Sir Keir Starmer remained tight lipped about who would be part of his cabinet but did confirm that deputy leader Angela Rayner will be his Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Sir Keir Starmer will later today visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace where he will be appointed as the country's next prime minister and asked to form an administration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He will then be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 12.20pm, before announcing his cabinet.

In the run up to the election, Sir Keir remained tight lipped about who would be part of his cabinet but did confirm that deputy leader Angela Rayner will be his Deputy Prime Minister.

However, it's not clear whether Ms Rayner, who currently holds the housing brief, will take on a senior role within the cabinet.

The other names are expected to be largely similar to Labour's shadow cabinet.

That would see Rachel Reeves become Britain’s first female Chancellor following her re-election in Leeds West and Pudsey.

Sir Keir Starmer will later today visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace where he will be appointed as the country's next prime minister and asked to form an administration.
Sir Keir Starmer will later today visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace where he will be appointed as the country's next prime minister and asked to form an administration. Picture: Alamy

Yvette Cooper is expected to become the next Home Secretary while it is thought West Streeting and Ed Miliband will become the Health Secretary and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero respectively.

Bridget Phillipson, a rising star in the Labour party who was the first MP confirmed on July 4 in Sunderland South, looks set to become the Education Secretary.

And Shabana Mahmood, MP in Birmingham Ladywood, is expected to become the Justice Secretary.

The biggest question mark is who will become the next Foreign Secretary, with many suggesting the post could go to David Lammy or even returning former cabinet minister Douglas Alexander.

Meanwhile Sir Keir will have to find replacements for his shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth and shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire who lost their seats to an independent and the Greens respectively.

Read more: ‘We did it’ says Starmer: Labour sweeps to power as senior Tories including Truss and Mogg ousted in election bloodbath

Read more: Shellshocked Liz Truss motionless on stage as she loses to Labour by just 600 votes

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to hit the ground running after seeing the King today.

His first job will be to write the four "letters of last resort". These are four letters written to the commanders of Britain's nuclear submarines in the event of a deadly attack.

The new Prime Minister will then focus on a series of tricky issues drawn up by his chief of staff Sue Gray.

These include the prisons crisis, a budget, public sector pay, university fees and staving off the collapse of Britain's biggest water company, Thames Water.

Meanwhile junior doctors in England are awaiting a call from the new government after officials promised to instigate discussions on "day one".

Sir Keir has been urged to resolve the long-running dispute as a "priority" after it emerged that tens of thousands of appointments were postponed as a result of the latest strike.

NHS England said that 67,034 appointments, procedures and operations were postponed as a result of the latest round of industrial action by junior doctors.

It said that 23,001 staff were absent from work due to strikes at the peak of the action.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak said: "I'm sorry" as he quit as PM

'I'm sorry': Rishi Sunak apologises to the nation and quits as PM after Tories' crushing election defeat

World leaders have been quick to react to Sir Keir Starmer's victory

From Macron to Zelenskyy, world leaders react to Labour's historic landslide

Jay Slater in a new picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law

Jay Slater's best friend breaks silence as she shares new picture of missing teen

Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe

Defeated Tory Steve Baker tells LBC being an MP is a ‘dreadful job’ and declares ‘thank God I'm free’

Sir Keir Starmer declared "we did it" as Labour swept to power following the General Election, as senior Tories including Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg lost their seats.

‘We did it’ says Starmer: Labour sweeps to power as senior Tories including Truss and Mogg ousted in election bloodbath

Veteran left-winger George Galloway has lost the Rochdale constituency

George Galloway beaten by Labour in Rochdale seat just four months after shock by-election win

Liz Truss is the first former PM to lose their seat in a century

Shellshocked Liz Truss motionless on stage as she loses to Labour by just 600 votes

Jess Phillips won by just 700 seats

Labour’s Jess Phillips wins seat by less than 700 votes against candidate who said trans people are ‘danger to society’

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said "I'm sorry" twice during her speech after winning the Fareham and Waterlooville seat.

Suella Braverman apologises for ‘entitled’ Tories’ years in power as she keeps her seat with 36,459 votes

Farage wins while Shapps and Keegan lose: Key moments from election night

Tory big beasts fall while Farage finally becomes an MP: Key moments from election night

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern

‘We did it’: Starmer says Britain has chance to ‘get its future back’ as Labour wins election

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour in General Election and reveals he's called Keir Starmer to congratulate him

Who is going to be the next Tory leader?

Who is left to lead the Tory party? Badenoch and Braverman among favourites to become new leader

'We're coming for Labour': Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time as Reform UK leader claims victory in Clacton

'We're coming for Labour': Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time as Reform UK leader claims victory in Clacton

Jonathan Ashworth lost to Shockat Adam

Labour Shadow Cabinet member Jonathan Ashworth loses seat to pro-Gaza independent in shock result

Keir Starmer vowed to deliver change

Keir Starmer promises change as he says it's 'time to deliver' in victory speech

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Johnny Mercer are among several Tory big beasts who have lost their seats

Downfall of the Tory big beasts: Liz Truss and 11 Cabinet Ministers lose their seats in mass Tory bloodbath
Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson wins first seat for Reform UK in Ashfield

Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged "personation" following Thursday's poll, having briefed journalists earlier in the day.

Police swoop on Glasgow general election count as cops remove ballot papers over alleged ‘fraud’
The pound has held steady against the US dollar

Pound holds steady against US dollar after exit poll projects Labour landslide

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at King's Centre in Chessington, south west London, after he was declared the winner of Kingston and Surbiton constituency in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024.

Ed Davey holds Kingston and Surbiton in biggest ever Liberal Democrat majority

Robert Buckland

Conservative former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland loses seat, in Labour's first gain from Tories
Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps are forecast to lose their seats

Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps among several Conservative Cabinet ministers forecast to lose seats in exit poll
Captain Sir Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore who was recently disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission.

Captain Tom's son-in-law remains director of charity - despite being disqualified as trustee
Labour candidate Bridget Phillipson has her seat in Houghton & Sunderland South as first contested seat of 2024 general election is announced.

Labour wins Houghton & Sunderland South as first seat of 2024 general election declared

The results will be declared through the night

Election night hour-by-hour guide and key timings: When will we know who has won the General Election?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit