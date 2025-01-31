Woman arrested after taunting police by commenting ‘hey guys’ under her own wanted appeal poster

Woman arrested after taunting police by commenting ‘hey guys’ under her own wanted appeal poster. Picture: GMP

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman has been arrested after taking to social media to comment ‘hey guys’ underneath her own wanted appeal poster.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested at a property in the Fallowfield area of Manchester after taking to social media to mock police attempts to track her down.

The woman was seen to taunt police online after a wanted appeal posted was uploaded to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) social media account.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion for failing to appear at court for three counts of assault of an emergency worker, drugs offences and theft.

Her arrested by officers from the force's Manchester City Centre team followed a search of the residential address, with the woman found hiding beneath a pile of children's toys in a bedroom at the property.

The woman was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

She remains in custody for questioning by GMP detectives.

Following the arrest, Detective Inspector Natalie McDonald, from GMP’s Manchester Central Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “We currently have a woman in custody being questioned by detectives thanks to the swift actions of our officers.

"We want to thank everyone who engaged with our post, it ultimately helped us to locate and arrest this woman and we have dedicated teams of officers across Manchester who are actively seeking and arresting those who are wanted."

It's not the first time a wanted criminal has commented on their own wanted poster.

It follows an incident last year in which a wanted man appeared to mock his "receding hairline" in a separate police appeal poster.

Avon and Somerset Police uploaded the wanted posted on Facebook asking for help to locate Daniel Kellaway, 28.

The suspect was wanted in connection with several offences, which including one count of threatening behaviour.

The police description saw the force reference his "receding brown hair", with an account claiming to be the wanted Kellaway remarking: "No need to mention the hairline guys, I'm heading turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up."