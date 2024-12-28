World's best golfer Scottie Scheffler undergoes surgery following freak Christmas dinner injury

Scottie Scheffler sustained a puncture wound after cutting the palm of his right hand on broken glass. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The top golfer in the world experienced a fluke injury while cooking Christmas dinner and will now need surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scottie Scheffler has a puncture wound from cutting the palm of his right hand on broken glass.

The world number one needed surgery because small glass fragments were still in his palm following the accident.

The injury meant he had to bow out of the first tournament of the season which is due to take place next week in The Sentry, Hawaii.

But the 28-year-old will need three to four week to recover, and then hopes to return to the sport at The American Express tournament in California on 16 January.

Read More: Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart over 'tragic incident' of plane crash that killed 38 people

Read More: Dozens of flights delayed or cancelled as heavy fog lingers across the UK

Scheffler won an Olympic gold and seven PGA Tour titles in the last year and was recently named PGA Tour's Player of the Year for a third season in a row.

In May, he was arrested by police during the US PGA Championship after he was accused of trying to drive around a traffic jam caused by a fatal accident.

Hours later he was released and permitted to return to Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky to play his second round of the tournament.

Criminal charges against Scheffler were later dismissed because of his lack of evidence and a police officer who arrested him was disciplined for not having his bodycam on when the incident happened.