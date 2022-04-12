Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister is a 'very, very bad human being' and should resign after getting fined for breaching lockdown rules, according to Tony Blair's former communications chief.

"I don't think he has any integrity or any honour or any shame", Alastair Campbell said of Boris Johnson, after the Prime Minister and his Chancellor Rishi Sunak were issued with fines for attending parties during coronavirus lockdown .

"He is a very, very bad human being."

Read more: PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

Read more: 'Deeply offensive': tearful daughter of Covid victim calls for Johnson to go

Tony Blair's former Director of Communications pointed out that the PM "hasn't accepted responsibility" for his actions, in which case the UK has "got at the top of our government somebody who has no moral compass whatsoever."

"The rules do not apply."

Read more: Boris says sorry and pays Partygate fine but insists he won't quit

Read more: The Downing Street parties that broke the law during lockdown

Read more: PM staying on 'a very sad moment for our democracy', says David Lammy

"That's how he's lived his whole life...and it's how he plans to continue living his whole life."

Infuriated, Mr Campbell added that "the guy's a complete charlatan!"

Iain asked Mr Campbell for his reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's response to the controversy, to which the former adviser told listeners "the opposition has got to be far tougher on this government."

He concluded by accusing the government of "deliberately smashing all the rules of public life."