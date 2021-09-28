Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

28 September 2021, 21:12 | Updated: 28 September 2021, 21:48

By Seán Hickey

This caller phoned in to thank Barry Gardiner MP for helping him out of homelessness and turn his life around.

Martin phoned in from Wembley just before Labour MP for Brent North Barry Gardiner left the Cross Question panel. What followed left LBC listeners describing Mr Gardiner as a hero.

"I don't know if you do remember last year I contacted you at the beginning of the pandemic." Caller Martin said.

"I was homeless and Brent council were rejecting me constantly, when I did write to you and your PA, I believe Jackie, you actually did help me, so I would like to say a big thank you to you guys."

The caller moved Mr Gardiner to tears. He went on: "Without you I wouldn't be where I am now. I'm working now, and I've had big improvements in my life."

An emotional Mr Gardiner thanked his constituent for the kind words. "That's really kind, and Jackie is an absolutely wonderful office manager," he added.

"I know she takes every case that we have very seriously."

"I'm just delighted it's helped you get your life on track. Thank you."

Iain Dale was moved by Martin's words.

"What Barry did for Martin, I'm sure every MP would have some similar story but they get no thanks for it because nobody knows about it apart from the person it has impacted, so well done."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

