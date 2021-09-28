'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

28 September 2021, 17:42

By Fiona Jones

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth sent his Cabinet counterpart Sajid Javid a message on LBC: "hammer out a plan" to tackle fuel panic-buying instead of "keeping your head down."

The wave of people panic-buying fuel across England has entered its fifth day, with pumps running dry and long queues continuing outside petrol stations.

LBC has seen footage of a man brandishing what appeared to be a knife at a petrol station and there were further violent scenes at forecourts in England. 

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today urged calm saying there were "tentative signs" that the situation is easing, but queues are nonetheless likely to remain for the next few days.

Calls for medics and emergency workers to jump the fuel queue have strengthened, with the British Medical Association announcing that health and care workers "can't afford" to spend hours waiting for fuel and patients could suffer.

A doctor in Kent exclusively told LBC he will have to sleep in his surgery so he can be there for patients during the fuel crisis.

Exclusive: 'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty from the Labour Party conference in Brighton, the shadow health secretary said, "I want to say something very directly to Sajid Javid if he is listening or if his staff are listening.

"We have had bodies who represent care workers, we've had bodies like the BMA and the GMB saying we need a plan to let health and care workers get access to petrol so they are not blocked from getting to the bedsides of patients.

"Sajid Javid, if you're listening: get the BMA, the Royal College of Nurses, the social care bodies, get them round a table or a Zoom call now. Hammer out a plan, don't keep your head down and hope this blows over.

"This is urgent."

The shadow health secretary proposed that if Mr Javid arranged an agreement with those who represent key workers, "then you will help settle down peoples' panic as they will go out and say no there is a plan in place."

"At the moment people don't know what's happening...sort it out."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has said the fuel crisis is trying to ease

Boris Johnson insists 'infuriating' fuel crisis is 'stabilising'
Four members of the Royal family attended the No Time To Day premiere alongside a star studded cast for Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond.

No Time To Die: Royals, 007 and special guests attend long-awaited Bond premiere
The Prime Minister met bereaved families on Tuesday

PM to appoint head of Covid inquiry by Christmas after meeting bereaved families
The Gulf station had been closed due to vandalism

'Fuel-ish behaviour': Police mock motorists queuing for three hours at closed station
53 Insulate Britain protesters have been released by police after an M25 protest on Monday.

53 Insulate Britain eco-protesters released by police as govt slams ‘guerilla tactics’
Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles at a petrol station in London on Tuesday

'Bunch of idiots': Public anger at government grows over fuel crisis