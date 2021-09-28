'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel crisis

By Fiona Jones

Richard, a desperate doctor, told LBC that he will have to sleep at the GP surgery to keep it open, revealing the fuel crisis's dramatic impact on healthcare.

For days there have been scenes of people panic buying fuel across England, with long queues developing outside petrol stations and pumps running dry.

It was sparked last week after BP warned the Government it would not be able to fulfil all deliveries due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Read more: ‘Knife’ pulled and brawls break out at pumps as fuel madness shows no sign of letting up

Doctor Richard who lives in Brighton and works in Tonbridge, Kent told LBC's Tom Swarbrick of the impact the fuel panic buying has had on his surgery, with two colleagues being unable to get to work yesterday, and three not travelling to the surgery today.

He continued: "We've got no blood couriers coming to take samples to the laboratory, we've been told to take our own samples down to the hospital or just leave them and wait for the situation to improve.

"On top of that we've got rationing on blood tests because there's not enough tubes and bottles coming in."

Read more: Fuel crisis: Panic buying leaves up to 90% of petrol pumps dry in major British cities

Richard told Tom he is "almost living day to day" as he managed to find £30 worth of petrol last night and is currently driving around Gatwick trying to find fuel.

"It's got to the stage where I'm thinking of taking a sleeping bag into the surgery and sleeping there over night because it's impossible to plan two days' worth of work and think I'm going to have enough fuel to get home."

He surmised that the only way to keep his surgery functioning is if he sleeps there.

Read more: Army on standby as fuel crisis enters day five and calls grow for 999 heroes to jump queue

"At the moment I've got enough fuel to last me until tomorrow night, but if I can't get any then it's just a case of sleeping in the car just to keep things going...even that's with skeleton staff."

Richard said that he has "lost all faith in what the Government says", and due to people "losing trust" this has largely attributed to the panic.

"If we felt things were being done or if there was an official announcement by the Prime Minister...but there's nothing, there's just a complete absence of useful information.

"When things start to fall down in terms of schools, healthcare, police, then people start to take note."

Read more: 'You couldn't pay me enough': Lorry driver explains why no one wants to drive trucks in UK