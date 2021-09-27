Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

27 September 2021, 20:36 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 20:44

By Seán Hickey

This shadow minister accuses Andy McDonald of 'deliberate sabotage' after he controversially announced his resignation from the shadow cabinet.

The former Shadow Employment Secretary sent shockwaves through the Labour conference on Monday after dramatically announcing his resignation from the shadow cabinet.

"What was your immediate reaction?" Iain Dale asked the Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray. The Labour MP didn't hold back in his criticism.

"This is deliberate sabotage. Andy McDonald signed off this policy and launched it with Angela [Rayner] on Saturday, waits two days to go to the composite meeting that's going to propose the motions that's off the back of this proposal and then decides to resign."

Read more: LBC's political editor forced out of Labour fringe event

"It's so frustrating" he added.

Read more: Labour MP struggles to answer if it's 'transphobic to say only women have a cervix'

Mr Murray was critical of Mr McDonald's timing, reminding Iain of the powerful speech of Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves this afternoon.

"All we're doing is talking about the self-indulgence of some members of this Labour party" he fumed.

LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile

"If they don't want to be in this Labour party, there's the door. Thankfully Andy McDonald's taken that door."

Mr Murray believes the move goes deeper than damaging the party: "It lets the country down."

Read more: Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Read more: Angela Rayner's 'scum' comments 'bring Labour politics into the gutter', says Tory VC

Iain pointed out that Mr McDonald has long been an ally of Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner. "Is there some sort of conspiracy there?" He wondered.

Read more: Corbyn: Angela Rayner's Tory 'scum' comments 'saying it like it needs to be said'

"You'll have to ask Andy McDonald" the Shadow Scotland Secretary insisted.

"I've no idea why Andy McDonald resigned because his resignation letters seems quite different to what he's now telling the media – and on a policy that he signed off."

"If people want us to be talking about them, well, they've succeeded, but it's done the country a huge disservice", Mr Murray concluded.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again
LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile

LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile
Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale about his experience with cancer

Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale after his recovery from kidney cancer
'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/09 | Watch again

Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill
M25 eco-protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some army tanker drivers are on standby and will be deployed if necessary

Military on standby to tackle fuel crisis, Govt confirms

Sabina Nessa was found dead earlier this month

Sabina Nessa: Man charged with murder of primary school teacher
The number of people crossing the English Channel has now exceeded double the number for last year

Number of migrant crossings so far this year more than double figure for 2020
Andy McDonald has resigned from the shadow cabinet

Andy McDonald quits shadow cabinet with scathing attack on Keir Starmer
The fuel industry has said demand should return to normal in the coming days

Fuel industry: 'There is plenty of fuel' with 'normal' demand expected in coming days
HMP Isle of Wight said it was distributing pronoun badges as part of National Inclusion Week

Gender pronoun badges handed out at high-security prison

Sadiq Khan has called for key workers to go to the front of the queue

Panic at the pumps: Calls for 999 heroes to queue-jump as fuel crisis cripples country
Pumps are running dry at some petrol stations amid panic buying

How long could it take to fix the UK fuel crisis?

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers
Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'