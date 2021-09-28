Exclusive

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

28 September 2021, 19:32

By Seán Hickey

The ex-Shadow Employment Secretary criticises Sir Keir Starmer's method of leadership following his resignation.

Andy McDonald spoke to Iain Dale less than a day after he announced his resignation from the Shadow Cabinet, leaving the Labour Party conference in disarray.

Read more: Andy McDonald quits shadow cabinet with scathing attack on Keir Starmer

Iain put to the former Shadow Employment Secretary that he had "very critical things to say" about Sir Keir Starmer in his resignation letter. He wondered how Mr McDonald thought Mr Starmer could "unite the party".

Read more: Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

"I’ve tried to promote the argument that the party can be united" Mr McDonald said.

He said that uniting Labour "isn’t a question of ramming things through" which he suggested Sir Keir was doing.

"We're trying to build a consensus and this isn’t the right way to do it."

Iain put to the Labour MP that the aim of his resignation "was to destabilise Keir Starmer" but Mr McDonald refuted the claim.

Read more: Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Read more: 'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

He pointed out that he was "very unhappy" with how the party has "gone about engaging" with the membership referencing revoked memberships as just one of the reasons he wasn't happy with the leadership.

"I wish to speak out when I find things are not being conducted properly" he explained, telling LBC that the best thing for him to do on Monday was to resign.

Read more: 'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

Mr McDonald dismissed claims that there was any sinister undertone behind his resignation: "I hear the noises that this is part of some left wing coup – well if that’s the case, no one’s told me about it."

Speaking about Sir Kier Starmer's plan to amend voting rules for Labour leaders, Mr McDonald didn't hold back.

"I still to this day don’t understand the motivation other than to make it more difficult for someone with different views to come through and receive enough nominations from the parliamentary Labour party."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again
LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile

LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile
Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale about his experience with cancer

Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale after his recovery from kidney cancer
'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/09 | Watch again

Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has said the fuel crisis is trying to ease

Boris Johnson insists 'infuriating' fuel crisis is 'stabilising'
Four members of the Royal family attended the No Time To Day premiere alongside a star studded cast for Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond.

No Time To Die: Royals, 007 and special guests attend long-awaited Bond premiere
The Prime Minister met bereaved families on Tuesday

PM to appoint head of Covid inquiry by Christmas after meeting bereaved families
The Gulf station had been closed due to vandalism

'Fuel-ish behaviour': Police mock motorists queuing for three hours at closed station
53 Insulate Britain protesters have been released by police after an M25 protest on Monday.

53 Insulate Britain eco-protesters released by police as govt slams ‘guerilla tactics’
Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles at a petrol station in London on Tuesday

'Bunch of idiots': Public anger at government grows over fuel crisis
Key workers could be given priority for fuel if the crisis continues.

Petrol station panic: Who would be on the key worker fuel priority list?
Michel Barnier has spoken out about the UK fuel crisis

UK fuel crisis is 'direct consequence' of Brexit, Michel Barnier says
'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel
'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family