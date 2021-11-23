Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

This is the moment Tory MP Dame Andrea Leadsom said that Boris Johnson is "one of the world's great communicators".

She made the claim on LBC's Cross Question, after the Prime Minister yesterday lost his place in a speech he was delivering at the CBI's annual conference.

Dame Andrea Leadsom also said: "I think he is a superb communicator. I also think he's an incredibly smart guy.

"And everybody knows...he can be disorganised.

"He was clearly having an off day and lost his place in his [CBI] speech, and it's not such a huge deal.

"I mean he was making what was a very valid point about British creativity."

