Intensive Covid-19 testing in airports could end quarantine 'chaos'

By Seán Hickey

The Shadow Transport Secretary suggested that more intensive airport testing will prevent public confusion around quarantine restrictions, as they may no longer be needed.

Jim McMahon told Iain Dale that Labour are "offering a suggestion which is a test at the airport and then five days later, a second test to reduce the risk and will hopefully reduce the amount of time people will have to quarantine for."

Iain argued that the "silver bullet" in living with coronavirus would be a new test that can quickly and efficiently give results.

Shadow Transport Secretary agreed, but added that "in an ideal world you would want the UK government leading talks with main destination countries that Brits go to...to actually have tests in those countries before people even depart."

"What cannot be an option is to not have a review and just continue this chaos where people are in mass confusion."

The Labour MP argued that a thorough strategy for testing travellers would reduce the need for quarantine. Picture: PA

The Labour MP acknowledged that scientists may differ on whether some strategies may be effective in living safely alongside coronavirus.

Mr McMahon called for "a package of measures that would essentially form our basic minimum standards to make sure we can reduce the threat of incoming transmission."

He argued that when this is in place, it is possible that it could "reduce the need for 14 day or 10 day quarantine."

"We have a chance of staving off the economic harm that quarantine certainly will bring," Mr McMahon suggested.

