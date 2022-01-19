Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

On this Wednesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

Jamie Driscoll - Labour Metro Mayor for North of Tyne Combined Authority

Jackie Doyle Price - Conservative MP for Thurrock and former minister

Naomi Smith - Chief Executive of Best for Britain and podcaster

Mahyar Tousi - Political Youtuber

