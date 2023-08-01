Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch Again

1 August 2023, 21:33

Watch Again: Cross Question 01/08/23

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Siân Berry - Former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales - who is a current London Assembly member and a candidate for the next general election

Lord Robert Hayward - Conservative peer and polling analyst

Ella Whelan - Journalist and commentator - who is a columnist for Spiked Online

Jonathan Lis - Political commentator

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

