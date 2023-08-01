Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch Again
1 August 2023, 21:33
Watch Again: Cross Question 01/08/23
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
Siân Berry - Former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales - who is a current London Assembly member and a candidate for the next general election
Lord Robert Hayward - Conservative peer and polling analyst
Ella Whelan - Journalist and commentator - who is a columnist for Spiked Online
Jonathan Lis - Political commentator
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.