Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again
1 November 2022, 21:35
Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Dame Meg Hillier - Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch & Chair of the Public Accounts Committee
- Dr Kieran Mullan - Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich
- Richard Power-Sayeed - Political commentator, former Labour adviser & author of 1997: The Future that Never Happened
- Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe - Political Correspondent for the Financial Times
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.