Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

1 November 2022, 21:35

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Dame Meg Hillier - Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch & Chair of the Public Accounts Committee
  • Dr Kieran Mullan - Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich
  • Richard Power-Sayeed - Political commentator, former Labour adviser & author of 1997: The Future that Never Happened
  • Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe - Political Correspondent for the Financial Times

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

