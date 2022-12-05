Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again
5 December 2022, 21:34 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 21:41
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Daisy Cooper - Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats & MP for St Albans.
- Lord (Stephen) Greenhalgh - Conservative peer & former minister.
- Adam Payne - Political Editor of PoliticsHome.
- Justin Urquhart-Stewart - Business commentator & co-founder of the Regionally investment platform.
