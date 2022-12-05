Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Daisy Cooper - Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats & MP for St Albans.

Lord (Stephen) Greenhalgh - Conservative peer & former minister.

Adam Payne - Political Editor of PoliticsHome.

Justin Urquhart-Stewart - Business commentator & co-founder of the Regionally investment platform.

