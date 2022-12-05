Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

5 December 2022, 21:34 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 21:41

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Daisy Cooper - Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats & MP for St Albans.
  • Lord (Stephen) Greenhalgh - Conservative peer & former minister.
  • Adam Payne - Political Editor of PoliticsHome.
  • Justin Urquhart-Stewart - Business commentator & co-founder of the Regionally investment platform.

Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Robotic dog Dave lands 'job' at Heathrow as firms look to improve safety and efficiency on construction projects
Simeon Greenaway-Robbins

Rugby referee cleared of raping teenage girl in Cardiff Castle grounds after CCTV showed her 'kissing him'
Stock image of someone practising parkour (left) and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca (right)

Boy, 11, dies after plunging 50ft from hotel roof while doing parkour

1

RMT confirm extra strikes over festive period with industrial action planned on Christmas eve
1

An eighth child has died after Strep A infection, as parents are warned to look out for symptoms
Gordon Brown has said the government is the worst in living memory

Tory government is 'most corrupt for at least a century', says Gordon Brown as he unveils sweeping reforms
Imran Ahmad Khan

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan loses appeal against jail sentence after groping teenage boy
The 82-year-old pensioner remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Pensioner, 83, suffers life-threatening injuries in vicious dog attack half a mile from where boy, 10, was mauled to death
twam

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/12 | Watch Again

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing