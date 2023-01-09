Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live
9 January 2023, 13:59
Watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined by:
Jo Stevens - Shadow Wales Secretary & Labour MP for Cardiff Central
Sir Robert Goodwill - Conservative MP for Scarborough & Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee
Nadine Batchelor-Hunt - Broadcaster & political correspondent for Yahoo News UK
Madeline Grant - Columnist and Parliamentary Sketchwriter for the Telegraph
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.