Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again

11 January 2023, 21:16

By Grace Parsons

Watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Wendy Morton - Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills & former Chief Whip
  • Diane Abbott - Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington & former Shadow Home Secretary
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
  • Paul Nowak - General Secretary of the TUC

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question 04/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch again

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale says it was 'never fair' that only EU citizens should have free access to UK

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Iain Dale 14/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

Iain Dale 07/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 06/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale Cross Question 05/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeff Beck has died aged 78

Rock legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after battle with meningitis

Tributes were left to Ms Patitz

Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz who starred in George Michael's Freedom! video dies aged 56
'General Armageddon' has been replaced

General Armageddon loses job in charge of Russian forces invading Ukraine after just three months
Rishi Sunak addressed the nation on Wednesday

'Striking absence': Rishi Sunak makes no mention of walk-outs sweeping the UK as he addresses the country
Chris Parry (L) and Andrew Bagshaw (R)

Russia says it has found the dead body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine

University fees have been frozen for the sixth year in a row

Tuition fees for England universities frozen at £9,250 for two more years

People are dying as paramedics fail to get to them in time, a paramedic warned

'There will not be an NHS next year': Distraught paramedic's stark warning more people die because of 999 problems
Ceyda Kersoy shared the story on her Instagram

Influencer forced to have tongue stitched back together after her date bit through it during passionate first kiss
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/01 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals