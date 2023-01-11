Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again
11 January 2023, 21:16
Watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Wendy Morton - Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills & former Chief Whip
- Diane Abbott - Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington & former Shadow Home Secretary
- Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
- Paul Nowak - General Secretary of the TUC
