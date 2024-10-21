Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/10 | Watch Again

21 October 2024, 21:10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/10 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Emily Thornberry – Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury
  • Richard Tice – Deputy Leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness
  • Justine Greening – Founder of the Social Mobility Pledge, former Secretary of State for Education, International Development and Transport and former Conservative MP for Putney
  • Rabbi Jonathan Romain – Director of Maidenhead Synagogue

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale pays tribute to Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond achieved the impossible, British politics will miss him and I will miss my friend

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/10 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Tom Lockyer is calling on football fans to learn CPR

'I would love to play one more game': Tom Lockyer calls on Brits to learn CPR as he looks back on cardiac arrest

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/06 | Watch again

Cross Question 25/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/06 | Watch again

Lord Kinnock has said he would not wish being part of the current Tory government on his 'most bloodthirsty enemies'.

‘I wish I was fighting this lot’, ex-Labour leader Lord Kinnock says as he brands current Tory party 'superficial'
Cross Question 19/06 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/06 | Watch again

Cross Question 18/06 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/06 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moldovans in Moscow cast their votes for the presidential elections

Kremlin complains as Moldova narrowly votes for closer ties with European Union in referendum
A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose

Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

c

'Devastated' family of Chris Kaba say they will 'continue fighting' after Met marksman cleared of murder
Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder
Tonight With Andrew Marr 21/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/10 | Watch Again

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell

Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'