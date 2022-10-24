Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

John Penrose - Conservative MP for Weston-Super-Mare, former UK Anti-Corruption Champion & Chair of the Conservative Policy Forum

Andy McDonald - Labour MP for Middlesbrough & former Shadow Transport Secretary

Linda Yueh - Economist at the University of Oxford & author of ‘The Great Economists’

Jim Pickard - Chief Political Correspondent at the Financial Times

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.