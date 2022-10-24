Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

24 October 2022, 21:38

By Madeleine Wilson

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • John Penrose - Conservative MP for Weston-Super-Mare, former UK Anti-Corruption Champion & Chair of the Conservative Policy Forum
  • Andy McDonald - Labour MP for Middlesbrough & former Shadow Transport Secretary
  • Linda Yueh - Economist at the University of Oxford & author of ‘The Great Economists’
  • Jim Pickard - Chief Political Correspondent at the Financial Times

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Cross Questions

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch again

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The propagandist has been suspended

Russian TV punishes propagandist after he advocates drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia
Brigitte Bardot

Chic, stylish stereotype of French women is 'racist and sexist', documentary claims

Lady Leshurr is charged with actual bodily harm

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr in court charged with assault of ex-girlfriend in Hackney
Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health

Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'
Lucy Letby

'Oh no, not again', thought nurse who saw baby deteriorate the night after her brother died, Lucy Letby trial hears
Andrew Marr said Rishi Sunak's premiership is the Tory party's 'very last chance'

Andrew Marr: 'Rishi Sunak is the Tory party's last chance'

Greenpeace staged a demonstration in Parliament

'Chaos costs lives': Greenpeace holds sit down protest in Parliament over soaring energy bills
Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick