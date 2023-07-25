Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again
25 July 2023, 21:27
Cross Question 25/07 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sam Tarry – Labour MP for Ilford South and former Shadow Minister for Buses and Local Transport
- Angela Knight – former Economic Secretary to the Treasury, former Conservative MP for Erewash and former Chief Executive of Energy UK
- Emma Woolf – journalist, broadcaster and writer
- Zoe Gardner – comedy actor and writer
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.