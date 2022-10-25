Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Lucy Frazer KC - Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire - who was a Transport Minister under Liz Truss.

Jamie Driscoll - Labour Metro Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Martha Gill - Freelance political journalist and commentator.

Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain - Rabbi of Maidenhead Synagogue in Berkshire - and author of the book 'The Jews of England'.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.