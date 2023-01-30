Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

Watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Labour MP for Edinburgh South

David Mundell – Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, and former Secretary of State for Scotland

Kirsty Blackman – SNP for Aberdeen North and SNP Spokesperson for the Cabinet Office in the House of Commons

Gina Davidson – LBC’s Scotland Political Editor.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.