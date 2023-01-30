Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/01 | Watch Again
30 January 2023, 21:05
Watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Labour MP for Edinburgh South
- David Mundell – Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, and former Secretary of State for Scotland
- Kirsty Blackman – SNP for Aberdeen North and SNP Spokesperson for the Cabinet Office in the House of Commons
- Gina Davidson – LBC’s Scotland Political Editor.
