Dominic Grieve Backtracks On Resigning Tory Whip If Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Race

20 July 2019, 14:22

Tory Remainer Dominic Grieve said he "hoped" he was not entering his last week as a Conservative MP, telling Iain Dale he plans to "wait and see" what kind of leader Boris Johnson would be if he wins the leadership contest.

Mr Grieve, who has been openly critical of Mr Johnson, told LBC last week he would have to think "long and hard" about whether he could continue to take the Tory whip if the former London Mayor becomes Prime Minister.

But speaking to Iain Dale this morning, he said he would "wait and see" what Mr Johnson does before deciding.

"I am very concerned about Boris Johnson's leadership," he said.

"I've made very clear to him that under certain circumstances I would be constrained to resign the whip but I've got to wait and see what he does."

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve
Conservative MP Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Asked by Iain whether he thought he might be entering his last week as a Conservative MP, Mr Grieve said he "hoped" not.

"I will wait, I've been talking to my colleagues and I think that waiting is the better cause of action, I want to give him a chance to see what his direction of policy is," he said.

"I've indicated pretty publicly where I think the difficult rub points are, and I shall wait and see what he does."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Andrew Bridgen

Brexiteer Warns Tory Rebels: Vote Against Party In Confidence Vote And Face Deselection

Legal eagles at Mishcon de Reya ‎explore bumper flotation

Iain Dale and Darren Grimes in the LBC studio

Darren Grimes "Sobbed" After Winning Appeal Against Electoral Commission
Andrew Pierce

Political Upheaval Puts Lib Dem Election Success "Up For Grabs", Says Former Party Leader