Dominic Grieve Backtracks On Resigning Tory Whip If Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Race

Tory Remainer Dominic Grieve said he "hoped" he was not entering his last week as a Conservative MP, telling Iain Dale he plans to "wait and see" what kind of leader Boris Johnson would be if he wins the leadership contest.

Mr Grieve, who has been openly critical of Mr Johnson, told LBC last week he would have to think "long and hard" about whether he could continue to take the Tory whip if the former London Mayor becomes Prime Minister.

But speaking to Iain Dale this morning, he said he would "wait and see" what Mr Johnson does before deciding.

"I am very concerned about Boris Johnson's leadership," he said.

"I've made very clear to him that under certain circumstances I would be constrained to resign the whip but I've got to wait and see what he does."

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Asked by Iain whether he thought he might be entering his last week as a Conservative MP, Mr Grieve said he "hoped" not.

"I will wait, I've been talking to my colleagues and I think that waiting is the better cause of action, I want to give him a chance to see what his direction of policy is," he said.

"I've indicated pretty publicly where I think the difficult rub points are, and I shall wait and see what he does."

Watch above.