EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

17 May 2022, 22:15

By Seán Hickey

The European Union's reluctance to make changes to the Northern Ireland protocol is threatening political stability, the former DUP leader says.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans in the House of Commons to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol if no agreement can be reached with the European Union.

The EU have warned against taking such unilateral action, with fears a trade war could result.

Iain Dale was joined live from Belfast by the former leader of the DUP Edwin Poots to reflect on the move. He argued that the Foreign Secretary's decision has been motivated by a lack of action from Brussels.

Read more: Plans to tear up NI post-Brexit deal 'won't get through Lords', says former justice sec

"The response from the European Union to what the UK government has proposed should not be a threatening response, we're really tired of hearing threats from the European Union," he said.

Iain took exception to Mr Poots: "It's the UK government that's threatening the European Commission, isn't it?"

The DUP MLA stood firm: "We're really tired of threats coming against the United Kingdom and against the Northern Ireland peace process."

Read more: DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

Read more: Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims

"They're playing fast and loose with the peace process in Northern Ireland with their attitude."

He went on: "Their attitude is you can't have a border on the island of Ireland, but you can have a border in the Irish Sea. That's unacceptable"

"I don't know of any country where there's a trade barrier or border between one part of a country and another", he said, drawing similarities with seamless trade between US states divided by sea or by other countries.

"It's unconscionable that this would happen in this United Kingdom."

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

