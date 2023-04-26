'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

The Shadow Chancellor says Diane Abbott's views have 'no place' in the Labour party

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Labour's Rachel Reeves clearly stated that there is "no place" for anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

In the light of Diane Abbott's comments, an LBC listener had texted: "Which is the worst historical atrocity - 300 years of slavery or the Holocaust?"

Speaking to Iain Dale during her Ring Rachel segment with him yesterday, the Shadow Chancellor confidently replied: "Both of those things are terrible periods in our history, and I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism.

"Racism in all forms is absolutely abhorrent and we should stand firmly against it."

"Is there a way back for Diane Abbott?" Iain asked.

"I think that what she said was anti-Semitic and there's no place for anti-Semitic in the Labour Party", the MP for Leeds West answered, adding that the former Shadow Home Secretary would have a chance to put her defence forward during the investigation.

Diane Abbott had written that "white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice" but "they are not all their lives subject to racism", and that "Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus".

Iain said: "She has apologised which Jeremy Corbyn never did, and that's the reason why he's not allowed to stand as an MP. The fact that she has apologised would indicate that if there is a law of natural justice, at some point, she ought to be allowed back."

"Well look, let's see what her defence is for what she said, but what I read in The Observer at the weekend was anti-Semitic, deeply offensive, and those sorts have views have no place in the Labour Party", Rachel Reeves replied.

She added that when Sir Keir Starmer became leader, "he said his first job was to root out anti-Semitism".

"I think that he's made huge advances doing that, but we cannot allow it back in. That's why it was really important to make that swift decision on Sunday to withdraw the whip from Diane Abbott", she said.