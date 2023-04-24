Dianne Abbott should ‘leave Labour’ and join ‘Jeremy Corbyn’ demands Labour Against Antisemitism spokesperson

Labour Against Antisemitism spokesperson calls on Diane Abbott 'to join Jeremy and leave the party.'

By Anna Fox

Fiona Sharpe condemned the Labour MP for her “abhorrent views” pending an investigation into a letter she wrote about racism to the Observer.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast following the suspension of Diane Abbot as a Labour MP, Fiona Sharpe denounced her views as “anti-semitic” and “horrible”.

The politician said "many types of white people with points of difference" can experience prejudice, in a letter published on Sunday.

Opening her interview with Nick, Ms Sharpe stated how it was a “real shame” she had returned to the program to discuss “anti-semitism in the Labour party”.

She continued by saying the former Labour MP’s behaviour “highlighted” that anti-semitic views remain at the “highest levels in the Labour Party”.

Ms Sharpe branded Diane Abbot’s letter as “abhorrent” stating it was a “real shame” that the “first black female MP, expressed these views so publicly”.

Picking apart Ms Abbot’s apology letter which claimed the published piece was a “first draft”, the Labour Against Antisemitism Spokesperson said: “If your first draft of a letter is racist and bigoted, I would suggest you need to sit in a corner and have a conversation with yourself”.

When questioned by Nick as to “what” Sir Keir Starmer needed to do now, Ms Sharpe reiterated how she was “pleased to see him act so decisively and swiftly”.

Concluding, Ms Sharpe stated how “Dianne Abbot’s time has come”, saying: “I think she needs to join Jeremy and I think she needs to leave the party”.