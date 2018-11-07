Israeli Ambassador Says People Should Be Proud To Call Themselves Zionists

7 November 2018, 13:30

People should be proud to say they’re Zionists because it simply means the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination, the Israeli Ambassador declared on LBC.

Mark Regev joined Iain Dale on Tuesday evening to answer listeners’ questions in an LBC phone-in.

He discussed Brexit, anti-Semitism and more as callers quizzed him during the hour-long discussion.

Iain asked the Ambassador: “Why do you think the word Zionist has become almost a pejorative word in this country?”

Mr Regev replied: “It’s very sad, people should be proud to say they’re Zionists.

Mark Regev was live on LBC speaking to listeners
Mark Regev was live on LBC speaking to listeners. Picture: LBC

“Zionism is simply the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination.

“To be anti-Zionist is to say you’re against the right of the Jewish people to have independence and sovereignty of their own.

“You have to ask the following question: “If French people are entitled to self-determination, if Czechs are, if the British people are, why do you deny that right to the Jews?”

You can watch the full phone-in below.

Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev Takes Your Calls

Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev is taking your calls with Iain Dale on LBC. Watch it live:

Posted by LBC on Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader