Israeli Ambassador Says People Should Be Proud To Call Themselves Zionists
7 November 2018, 13:30
People should be proud to say they’re Zionists because it simply means the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination, the Israeli Ambassador declared on LBC.
Mark Regev joined Iain Dale on Tuesday evening to answer listeners’ questions in an LBC phone-in.
He discussed Brexit, anti-Semitism and more as callers quizzed him during the hour-long discussion.
Iain asked the Ambassador: “Why do you think the word Zionist has become almost a pejorative word in this country?”
Mr Regev replied: “It’s very sad, people should be proud to say they’re Zionists.
“Zionism is simply the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination.
“To be anti-Zionist is to say you’re against the right of the Jewish people to have independence and sovereignty of their own.
“You have to ask the following question: “If French people are entitled to self-determination, if Czechs are, if the British people are, why do you deny that right to the Jews?”
You can watch the full phone-in below.
