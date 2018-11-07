Israeli Ambassador Says People Should Be Proud To Call Themselves Zionists

People should be proud to say they’re Zionists because it simply means the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination, the Israeli Ambassador declared on LBC.

Mark Regev joined Iain Dale on Tuesday evening to answer listeners’ questions in an LBC phone-in.

He discussed Brexit, anti-Semitism and more as callers quizzed him during the hour-long discussion.

Iain asked the Ambassador: “Why do you think the word Zionist has become almost a pejorative word in this country?”

Mr Regev replied: “It’s very sad, people should be proud to say they’re Zionists.

Mark Regev was live on LBC speaking to listeners. Picture: LBC

“Zionism is simply the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination.

“To be anti-Zionist is to say you’re against the right of the Jewish people to have independence and sovereignty of their own.

“You have to ask the following question: “If French people are entitled to self-determination, if Czechs are, if the British people are, why do you deny that right to the Jews?”

