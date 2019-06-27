Lord Falconer: There Are Probably Thousands Of Anti-Semites In The Labour Party

27 June 2019, 08:42 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 08:46

The man charged with overseeing Labour's complaints process told LBC there are probably thousands of anti-Semites in the Labour Party.

Labour MP Chris Williamson was allowed back into the party yesterday after being suspended for saying that they were being "too apologetic" about anti-Semitism.

Speaking to Iain Dale, Lord Falconer, the former Justice Secretary, said there were questions on whether Labour wanted to act over anti-Semitism reports.

He said: "There are real question marks over Labour's commitment to fight anti-Semitism and they are big question marks.

"Although I am absolutely sure the vast vast vast majority of members of the Labour Party are not anti-Semitic, there are probably thousands of anti-Semitics in the Labour Party.

"And we need to be absolutely dynamic and clear in our disciplinary process in saying we will not put up with it.

"Our problem is we've ended up sounding uncertain and unclear that we will not put up with anti-Semitism.

Lord Falconer told LBC there were probably thousands of anti-Semites in the Labour Party
Lord Falconer told LBC there were probably thousands of anti-Semites in the Labour Party. Picture: PA / LBC

"Now there's another dangerous aspect to it in that it's become factional within the Labour Party. If you are a 'moderate' or to the right, you're in favour of fighting anti-Semitism. If you're far to the left, then you're not in favour of fighting anti-Semitism.

"That's a terrible place for the Labour Party to be. The Labour Party has got to be united in fighting anti-Semitism."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

New safety advice after battery death of girl, 3

Darren Adam responded to Chris Williamson's readmission to Labour

"Chris Williamson's Readmission To Labour Is Politically Ridiculous"
Tom Swarbrick can't believe what he's hearing from this doctor

Tom Swarbrick Schools Doctor Who Says Government Are Ending Free NHS

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman dies