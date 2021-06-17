Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

17 June 2021, 20:26

By Sam Sholli

A Manchester Arena bombing survivor has told LBC that she doesn't want "to place too much blame on the security".

Charlotte Gillis gave her perspective to LBC's Iain Dale, after an inquiry found that security failings led to "missed opportunities" to save the lives of people who died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

She told LBC's Iain Dale: "I have a little bit of a different view to what a lot of others seem to be having.

"I don't want to place...too much blame on the security as I can imagine those people already feel quite a lot of [an[ element of guilt.

"And I would never want to add to that, just purely because...when you're in those sort of situations and you're the one making it out you feel that survivors' guilt.

"So I would never want to push that too much on anyone because it's a terrible feeling."

READ MORE: Poignant bells to mark four years since Manchester Arena bombing

READ MORE: Manchester arena terrorist and Parsons Green bomber charged with prison guard attack

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 15/06 watch again

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09/06 watch again

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on 23 May and remains in a critical condition

Sasha Johnson: Two more men charged over shooting of black equal rights activist
Edwin Poots has resigned

Edwin Poots resigns as DUP leader after internal revolt

The risk of reinfection from Covid is low, figures suggest

Risk of being reinfected with Covid is low, new data suggests
David Frost has requested an extension of the grace period, which is currently due to end on 30 June

EU considering UK request for three-month delay to Brexit 'sausage ban'
Lisbon has seen a surge in cases, with experts believing the Delta variant is being transmitted there

Portugal bans travel in and out of Lisbon with whole country on UK amber list
The summer solstice will be on 21 June.

When is the summer solstice 2021? Here's why and how it is celebrated
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick (left) along with Director of Operations at Crimestoppers Mick Duthie (right) are joined by mothers whose sons were the victims of fatal knife crime

Knife crime: London 'on track' for worst year of teenage killings, Met warns
Over-18s will be able to book their jabs from Friday.

All adults in England invited to book Covid-19 jab from Friday as cases rise by 11,000
The slow down in infection rates comes after it was announced Freedom Day would be delayed.

Covid infections show signs of 'slowing down' with cases 'to decline within two weeks'
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions