There's No Brexit Deal That Will Satisfy Majority Of MPs, Lord Adonis Warns

15 January 2019, 21:04 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 21:26

There is no Brexit deal that is going to get through the House of Commons, Lord Adonis has warned.

The Labour peer and People’s Vote campaigner argued the only way forward is now a second referendum.

He joined Iain Dale as Theresa May suffered a huge defeat over her Brexit deal on Tuesday night.

The Prime Minister lost the vote by 230 - the biggest government defeat since at least WW1.

Lord Adonis joined LBC after Theresa May was defeated on Tuesday
Lord Adonis joined LBC after Theresa May was defeated on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

“There is not a Brexit deal that is going to get through this House of Commons,” Lord Adonis said.

Jeremy Corbyn described tonight's defeat as "catastrophic".

He announced he has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government, which will go to a Commons vote on Wednesday.

It could force an early general election if it wins the support of more than 50% of MPs.

However, it's widely expected the Prime Minister will win.

