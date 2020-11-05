Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Sir Cliff Richard told LBC it takes more faith to be an atheist than it does to be Christian.

The singer made the remark in response LBC presenter Iain Dale asking him why some people in the UK regard religious people as being "a little bit odd and weird".

Sir Cliff responded: "I know and I don't understand why because you have to have even more faith than any Christian on this planet [or] any Jew on this planet...to be an atheist.

"And yet they believe in that atheism. They believe in all sorts of things that I think myself I don't know how they can do it, because there's absolutely no proof to there being nothing."

He added: "Also, I want to question the Big Bang. What Big Bang? Who Big Bang? Who saw it? Who heard it? Where?

"We're now recognising other black holes and they say there are other universes,

"And yet somehow for some reason the simplicity of Jesus [and] a God that might love individuals is beyond their ability to believe in. So it's very strange. I don't understand it."

Sir Cliff did also say that he believes "people have a right to choose whichever way they want to go in life" whether they're an atheist or not.

Iain and Sir Cliff also spoke about gospel music, with the former saying that people who avoid it because they think it's "too religious" are "missing out on some fantastic songs".

Sir Cliff responded: "In the end, it's just feelings...It seems strange to me that people look at religion, particularly the Christian religion, as something that they don't want to be interested in.

"It's just another way of living. It's usually about goodness. It's usually about love."