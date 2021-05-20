The Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot takes your calls | Watch LIVE from 8PM

The Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot takes your calls from 8pm as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ensues. You can watch it here.

Mr Zomlot joins LBC's Iain Dale after Israel unleashed after another wave airstrikes across the Gaza strip.

The militant Hamas group, which governs Gaza, have also fired thousands of rockets at Israel in the past week.

The latest bombardment from Israel comes as countries such as the US and Egypt seek to broker a ceasefire.

READ MORE: Israel 'determined to continue' strikes against Gaza despite Biden's plea for peace