Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

30 May 2022, 20:42 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 20:50

By Seán Hickey

Boris Johnson's former advisor while he was Mayor of London embarks in an undying defence of the Prime Minister as Partygate pressure intensifies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson faces questions over his premiership as the fallout over Partygate continues.

On Monday three Conservative MPs announced that they have submitted letters of no confidence in the PM as a slew of scandals face him.

Read more: Boris' battle for survival as 3 Tories call for PM to quit over 'corrosive' No10 culture

Lord Daniel Moylan joined Iain Dale on Cross Question to reflect on Boris Johnson's handling of Partygate, and whether his former boss was right to remain in office following Sue Gray's damning report.

"I don't think he regarded it as a party at the time, but as a legitimate work activity" the Conservative peer said, echoing the PM's assertion that it was his duty to wish colleagues well as they left their posts when questioned over his being photographed at Downing Street parties.

Read more: 'Boris and Carrie celebrated PM’s birthday with several friends in No10 flat' Labour claim

Read more: Lifelong Tory loyalist, 80, says he'll never vote for party again under Boris Johnson

Read more: Boris Johnson could be doomed by his 'lack of clarity' warns Tory Peer

Journalist Jo Phillips challenged Lord Moylan, stating that the entire nation knew that the rules didn't permit parties.

"The law doesn't use the word party at all." He countered, adding "the word party never appears in the legislation – there is no prohibition on parties. Strangely enough, there's no prohibition on the drinking of alcohol."

"Is a leaving do reasonably necessary?" Iain asked the peer.

"You could see how somebody could take the view" that leaving parties "might be regarded as necessary" to work, Lord Moylan declared.

"It wasn't a straightforward 'you cannot go to a party.'"

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch again

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary
Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/04 | Watch again

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ellee Nicoll, a shop worker at a Swindon Co-Op, was jailed after she groomed a teenage girl into a sexual relationship.

Co-op worker jailed for grooming teenage schoolgirl into having sex by buying her gifts
Monkeypox cases have increased in England

Further 71 monkeypox cases identified in England taking UK total to 179
Barclays is to shut 27 more branches this year

Barclays shuts 27 more branches bringing its total closure to 103 this year
The Metropolitan Police is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police watchdog probes strip-search of a third child by the Met
The quake occurred near Wem

'Houses shake' as 3.8m earthquake 'rocks' West Midlands

Samantha Markle insists the door is open for Meghan to contact her father

'The door is open for Meghan to contact her father', half-sister Samantha says
The actor, who's recently left his US libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, performed unannounced alongside close friend Jeff Beck at City Hall.

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Sheffield gig as Amber Heard verdict looms
Andy Devine played Shadrach Dingle for 10 years

Emmerdale actor Andy Devine who played Shadrach Dingle dies aged 79
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC