Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

25 November 2021, 21:49 | Updated: 25 November 2021, 21:51

By Seán Hickey

Iain Dale was joined for an LBC exclusive phone in with Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton. Watch the full programme here.

LBC listeners voiced both solidarity and criticism of the climate action group's tactics while holding Mr Norton to account.

The climate activist pinned his colours to the mast in relation to Insulate Britain's tactics, whilst repeatedly defending the group's reluctance to criticise any other nations' record on climate.

Watch Liam Norton's full phone in above.

