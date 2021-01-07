10,000 people hospitalised with Covid since Christmas Day, NHS chief says

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased by 10,000 since Christmas Day, the NHS England chief executive has said.

Sir Simon Stevens told a Downing Street press conference there are now 50 per cent more inpatients in hospital than during the peak of the first wave.

He said the numbers are accelerating "very rapidly" in every part of the country, adding it is "vital" people take all the necessary steps to control the growth of infection.

He added that NHS staff are "living with the tragic consequences of not having coronavirus under control".

It came as official figures showed a further 1,162 people in the UK have died from Covid-19 - the highest daily death count since April - while a further 52,618 people have tested positive.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the press conference almost 1.5 million people had now been vaccinated and that the Government intended to give everyone in care homes a jab by the end of January.

He said: "We've now vaccinated 1.26 million people in England, 113,000 in Scotland, 49,000 in Wales and 46,000 in Northern Ireland.

"So, all together, nearly 1.5 million people across the UK have now received their first dose and within two to three weeks all of them will have a very considerable degree of immunity.

"It is thanks to the arrival of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which can be stored at room temperature, that we can accelerate the pace of vaccination in care homes.

"We're using that vaccine in care homes for the first time today and by the end of the month we hope to have offered every elderly care home resident a vaccine."

The Prime Minister said there would likely be "difficulties" in the rollout of the vaccine but that the army had been drafted in to assist with set-up.

"Let's be clear, this is a national challenge on a scale like nothing we've seen before and it will require an unprecedented national effort," he said.

"Of course, there will be difficulties, appointments will be changed but... the army is working hand in glove with the NHS and local councils to set up our vaccine network and using battle preparation techniques to help us keep up the pace."

Mr Johnson added: "By the end of the week, there will be over 1,000 GP-led sites providing vaccines, 223 hospital sites, seven giant vaccination centres and a first wave of 200 community pharmacies.

"If all goes well, these together should have the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of vaccines per day by January 15 and it is our plan that everyone should have a vaccination available within a radius of 10 miles."

More follows...