'A true miracle': Boy, 7, found after wondering 'lion-infested' wilderness in Zimbabwean park for five days

The boy was lost in the wilderness for five days. Picture: Twitter

By Alice Padgett

A young boy has been found after getting lost in Zimbabwean wilderness for five days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tinotenda Pudu, 7, wandered away from his home into Matusadonha game park, Zimbabwe.

The boy walked for five days, surviving amongst lions and elephants.

Mutsa Murombedzi, MP for Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe, said it's "a true miracle" he was found.

She described his ordeal "wandering 23km from home, sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits".

On the fifth day of searching, Tinotenda heard the rangers car and ran towards it, but narrowly missed it.

The rangers returned and found children's footprints. They then searched the area and found the young boy.

Murombedzi said it was probably his last chance of being rescued.

She added: "We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the brave park rangers, the tireless Nyaminyami community who beat night drums each day to get the boy hear sound & get the direction back home & everyone who joined the search.

"Above all, we thank God for watching over Tinotenda and leading him back home safely. This is a testament to the power of unity, hope, prayer and never giving up."

💫 A boy missing & found in Matusadonha game park



A true miracle in remote Kasvisva community, Nyaminyami in rural Kariba, a community where one wrong turn could easily lead into a game park. 8-year-old Tinotenda Pudu wandered away, lost direction & unknowingly headed into the… pic.twitter.com/z19BLffTZW — Mutsa Murombedzi MP🇿🇼 (@mutsamu) January 1, 2025

Matusadonha game park has the highest density of lions in Africa, according to African Parks.

A spokesperson for Zimparks, the countries park authority, said to Sky News: "Remarkably, it is estimated that he walked through the harsh terrain of the lion-infested Matusadona National Park for 49km from his village to the point where he was found.

"During this period, he survived on wild fruits and would dig a small hole along the dry riverbank to access underground water to drink, a technique that is well known in drought prone areas."

Read More: Britain braces for freezing rain, 'treacherous conditions' and 'disruptive' snow as Met Office issues warnings

Read More: Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

Matusadonha game park is 1,470 sq km (570 sq miles).

It's described as "remote and rugged" by Zimparks, and home to the big four - lion, leopard, buffalo and elephant.

Tinotenda Pudu was initially identified as being 8, but a park spokesperson confirmed he was 7.

Pudu was taken to a local hospital for medical checks.