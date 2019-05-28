The Moment On LBC That Got Alastair Campbell Expelled From The Labour Party

Former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell says he's been kicked out of the Labour Party after revealed to LBC he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Mr Campbell said he was "sad and disappointed" to receive an email expelling him from the party.

The remain supporter said: "I been advised by lawyers with expertise in this field I have grounds for appeal against expulsion and shall do so."

Mr Campbell revealed on LBC that he voted for the Lib Dems.

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: "I voted for the Liberal Democrats.

"But I am not a Liberal Democrat. I am a Labour Party supporter and I voted because I think Labour need to get the message. And I think they are going to get the message, particularly in the more Remain areas."

Mr Campbell is a prominent campaigner for a second vote on Brexit. Picture: LBC

A Labour Party spokesman said "support for another political party or candidate is incompatible with Party membership".

Mr Campbell, one of the key players in the New Labour era, insisted there was "plenty of precedent" of members voting for other parties or causes and pointed out Jeremy Corbyn's own rebellious past in Westminster votes during Mr Blair's premiership.

And he said there was a difference in the swift way his situation had been dealt with compared to "the way anti-Semitism cases have been handled".