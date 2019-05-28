The Moment On LBC That Got Alastair Campbell Expelled From The Labour Party

28 May 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 12:58

Former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell says he's been kicked out of the Labour Party after revealed to LBC he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Mr Campbell said he was "sad and disappointed" to receive an email expelling him from the party.

The remain supporter said: "I been advised by lawyers with expertise in this field I have grounds for appeal against expulsion and shall do so."

Mr Campbell revealed on LBC that he voted for the Lib Dems.

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: "I voted for the Liberal Democrats.

"But I am not a Liberal Democrat. I am a Labour Party supporter and I voted because I think Labour need to get the message. And I think they are going to get the message, particularly in the more Remain areas."

Mr Campbell is a prominent campaigner for a second vote on Brexit.
Mr Campbell is a prominent campaigner for a second vote on Brexit. Picture: LBC

A Labour Party spokesman said "support for another political party or candidate is incompatible with Party membership".

Mr Campbell, one of the key players in the New Labour era, insisted there was "plenty of precedent" of members voting for other parties or causes and pointed out Jeremy Corbyn's own rebellious past in Westminster votes during Mr Blair's premiership.

And he said there was a difference in the swift way his situation had been dealt with compared to "the way anti-Semitism cases have been handled".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Laptop infected with world's most dangerous malware sells for £1m

Labour to be investigated by EHRC over alleged discrimination against Jews

Syrian regime forces drop banned cluster bombs on Idlib and target hospitals

Man jailed for 10 years for rape and kidnap of British backpacker

Revealed: What 'McMafia order' wife Zamira Hajiyeva spent £16m on at Harrods

The News Explained

Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained