Ancient treasure found in Spain made from materials ‘beyond planet earth’ 3,000 years ago, scientists say

9 February 2024, 19:45

Treasure found in Spain contains 'alien material', scientists have said.
Treasure found in Spain contains 'alien material', scientists have said. Picture: Villena Museum

By Jenny Medlicott

Scientists have discovered 'alien metals' in treasure from 3,000 years ago, scientists have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Treasure of Villenna, which contains 59 gold-plated objects, was discovered in 1963 on the Iberian Peninsula.

Analysis of the treasure has now revealed that two of the objects in the collection contain remnants of an ‘extraterrestrial’ substance, meteoric iron.

Meteoric iron is an early-universe protoplanetary disk found in iron and nickel meteorites.

The 'extraterrestrial' material was found in a gold-coated cap and bracelet from the collection.

The cap is made up of 5.5% of the meteoric iron, while the bracelet contains just 2.8%.

Scientists have estimated that the material is derived from a meteor that crashed into the Earth one million years ago.

Read more: Passengers’ fury as BA flight ‘almost grounded’ because seats were too comfy

Read more: Migrant electrocuted in 'human fireball' after climbing on top of Eurostar at Gare du Nord 'in bid to flee to UK'

The material was found in bracelet.
The material was found in bracelet. Picture: Villena Museum
The material was found in a cap and bracelet.
The material was found in a cap and bracelet. Picture: Villena Museum

“Since they come from outer space, are composed of an iron-nickel alloy with a variable nickel composition greater than five percent by weight,' the scientific team wrote.

“They also contain other minor and trace chemical elements, cobalt being one of the most significant.”

It is thought that fallen meteorites were often used to fashion objects thousands of years ago, as a similar artifact was discovered in the tomb of Tutankhamun.

Around 90% of the rest of the treasure trove, which likely belonged to an entire community as opposed to one royal family, was made with 23.5-carat gold.

Study senior author Ignacio Montero Ruiz, a researcher at Spain's Institute of History, told Live Science: “The iron technology is completely different to the copper-based metallurgy and to the noble metals (gold and silver).

“So, people who started to work with meteoritic iron and later with terrestrial iron must [have had to] innovate and develop new technology.

“However, the levels of nickel in terrestrial iron are generally low or very low and frequently not detectable in analysis.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Farmers are using tractors to stage a slow protest in the Port of Dover about the use of cheap imported food in Britain.

Farmers blockade Dover as food import protests that have rocked EU come to Britain

Spain Europe Farmers

Farmers in Spain, Italy and Poland stage further protests over EU policies

CORRECTION Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

Election 2024 Trump’s Playbook Women

Harris slams ‘politically motivated’ report of Biden’s mishandling of documents

Pakistan Election Explainer

Pakistan’s former PM says he will seek coalition government after trailing rival

France Obit Badinter

Robert Badinter, who led France to end death penalty, dies aged 95

These publications come after a commitment he made during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022.

Rishi Sunak earned £2.2m last year, according to tax records

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches.

Barclays announce another wave of closures affecting 22 locations - is your high street affected?

Fahnen, BASF, Carl-Bosch-StraBe, Ludwigshafen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Deutschland

BASF sells stakes in two China ventures after reports of human rights abuses

Social Media Children Nevada

Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

No arrests have been made at this time.

Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

Israel War Reemerging Rifts

Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground invasion

Kaydon Prior (left) and Jason Curtis (right) stabbed Harrison Tomkins (middle) to death.

Man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's new lover in 'brutal' attack - as friend charged for encouraging stabbing

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi jumped off a bridge into the River Thames and drowned, police believe

Exclusive
Kerry Pentecost had to wait for five hours in A&E after an ambulance failed to turn up when she had a heart attack.

Mother suffers sudden heart attack and ambulance didn’t turn up - before she waited five hours in A&E

Earns PepsiCo

PepsiCo profits up as charges fade but sales slip after price rises

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Far Right

German far-right politician to go on trial for alleged use of a Nazi slogan

This planned evacuation comes, despite the US warning that the assault would be a "disaster".

Israeli PM Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground offensive 'to defeat last Hamas stronghold'
Iran

Meta removes Instagram and Facebook accounts for Iran’s leader

A migrant has died after climbing on top of a Eurostar train.

Migrant electrocuted in 'human fireball' after climbing on top of Eurostar at Gare du Nord 'in bid to flee to UK'
Denmark Scandinavia Royals

Denmark’s king and queen to visit Scandinavian monarchies on first foreign tour

Clarke hit Helen nine times with a hammer and covered her with flammable liquid.

Husband, 80, who murdered 'loving, kind and courageous' wife, 77, in car fire to die in jail
The victim was "bitten in the face" by a 'Bully type' dog

Woman in hospital after being 'bitten in the face' by 'Bully type' dog

The flight was delayed due to an issue with the seats.

Passengers’ fury as BA flight ‘almost grounded’ because seats were too comfy

Space Station Private Crew

Astronauts return to Earth after private space station trip

Space Station Private Crew

Astronauts return to Earth after private space station trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit