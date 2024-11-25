Animal rights activists target beloved Birmingham pub over 'derogatory' name

By Henry Moore

A beloved Birmingham pub has been targeted by animal rights activists for its "derogatory" name.

PETA has written to the Sly Old Fox pub on Hurst Street, Birmingham to inform its owners that its name is offensive to the red-haired mammals.

The animal rights group called on the pub’s owners to remove the word “sly” from its name, claiming it has negative connotations and contributes to the “persecution” of foxes.

They suggested using the words “clever” instead.

“The words we use matter, and perpetuating negative stereotypes about foxes makes it easier to justify hunting or poisoning these unique and intelligent beings,” said PETA’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen.

“PETA encourages The Sly Old Fox to become The Clever Old Fox to show respect to one of Britain’s most iconic native animals.”

She added: “Foxes are highly resourceful and can remember where they stored cached food even weeks later.

“In the UK, they’re among the most persecuted and abused wild animals, and fox parents who are poisoned or shot often leave behind babies who starve to death without them.”

Speaking to the Telegraph, she continued: “You can help reframe how we talk about them, which would go some way towards protecting them from cruel acts like being dug out of their homes, chased across the countryside, and viciously attacked by dogs.”

“Due to The Sly Old Fox’s rich history in Birmingham, this was the perfect fit for a request. If they changed their name, it could inspire other pubs to take note and would go some way towards encouraging respect – and even awe – for foxes.”

This is not the first time PETA has requested an iconic boozer change its name.

Previously the group has asked the owners of the “Ye Olde Fighting Cocks” pub to change its name to “Ye Olde Clever Cocks” to “reflect society’s rejection of needless violence and to help celebrate a fascinating but often abused and misunderstood animal, the chicken”.

Its request read: “There may be some resistance to making a name change, but just as many pubs with names tied to slavery changed their names to match modern sensibilities, so it’s high time for The Cocks to change.

“If you must stick with tradition, you could revert to the much kinder name from 1756: Three Pigeons.”