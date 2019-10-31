Are These The First Photographs Of Banksy At Work?

31 October 2019, 10:35 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 10:42

Photographs Show Banksy at work for the first time
Photographs Show Banksy at work for the first time. Picture: Steve Lazarides/Press Association Images

Photographs purporting to show elusive artist Banksy at work have been published for the first time.

Steve Lazarides has printed the images in a book he's releasing about his time working with Banksy as his agent and driver.

Speaking about his 11 years working with the artist, Mr Lazarides said: "We broke every rule in the rule book, along with a fair few laws.

"I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere.

"It was a ride - however, I'm glad I'm out of it and about to enter the next ride."

Steve Lazarides worked with Banksy for 11 years
Steve Lazarides worked with Banksy for 11 years. Picture: Steve Lazarides/Press Association Images
Is this the real Banksy?
Is this the real Banksy? Picture: Steve Lazarides/Press Association Images

Who Is Banksy?

The identity of Banksy has never been revealed, but a number of investigators revealed who they believe is responsible for the artwork.

One theory that emerged in 2016 is that Banksy could be Robert '3D' Del Naja from Massive Attack, after an investigator discovered that new works kept appearing in the same areas as the band's gigs.

In another theory, criminologists at London’s Queen Mary University used a technique called geographic profiling to identify the street artist as Bristol resident Robin Gunningham.

And last year, Metro reported that the artist could be Gorillaz founder Jamie Hewlett

