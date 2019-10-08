Astonishing Video Shows Full Extent Of Finsbury Park Flooding

8 October 2019, 11:51

A burst water main has left parts of Finsbury Park submerged in water and has led to the evacuation of some properties.

A water main burst at the junction of Queen’s Drive and Princess Crescent.

London Fire Brigade said 12 fire engines and 80 firefighters were called to the scene, with a number of basement flats flooded.

According to Thames Water, the flooding has also caused customers in parts of Islington, Harringay, Finsbury Park, Highbury, Holloway and Archway to experience low water pressure or no water supply at all.

Astonishing Video Shows Full Extent Of Finsbury Park Flooding. Picture: LBC

Engineers are on site to try and stop the flow of water and emergency services are ensuring the safety of all affected residents.

