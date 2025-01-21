Exclusive

Criminals like Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' but 'not terrorists', says ex-Met counter-terror boss

21 January 2025, 19:50 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 20:44

x
Neil Basu believes criminals like the Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' - but 'not terrorists'. Picture: LBC/MerseysidePolice

By Flaminia Luck

The Met’s former Counter Terrorism Police Chief Neil Basu has said criminals like the Southport killer are "pathetic, vulnerable, criminal losers" but that "they are not terrorists.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier today, the Prime Minister warned of a new breed of terrorist emerging in the UK made up of violent "loners and misfits", in the wake of the Southport killings.

Yesterday, Axel Rudakabana, now 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder, along with two terror-related charges.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Mr Basu stated the UK has "incredibly strong terrorist legislation" in response to Starmer's pledge to toughen terror legislation.

He explained: "If we start naming these people terrorists, you will probably give them exactly what they're looking for, which is their day of fame, their day of infamy.

"You will, in my view, inspire more of these acts, and these acts aren't terrorism. "Terrorism is a political crime," he clarified.

NeilBasu_AM

'Serious problem'

Mr Basu said he would be "wary" to expand terrorism law to cover lone actors.

"We have very strong terrorism laws in this country.

"They apply to lone actors as much as they apply to organised terrorist networks.

"The point is the ideology and, in this circumstance, counter terrorism policing and local policing in Merseyside were not able to find an ideology. It didn't mean that there isn't one," he added.

Mr Basu also that the trend of attacks perpetrated by individuals, rather than groups, was beginning to become a "serious problem."

"It was violent people who have violent thoughts and want to commit violent acts, often trying to find a reason to do that.

"It's what's called mixed ideology now and is a very big percentage of the case work.

"Also, appallingly, they're getting younger, as we've seen in this monstrous example."

Today, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana admitted to the murder of three young girls and trying to kill eight others
Rudakubana admitted to the murder of three young girls and trying to kill eight others. Picture: Merseyside Police

When probed on the police's ability to identify potential attackers, Mr Basu highlighted the complexities faced by law enforcement agencies in tracking individuals radicalised online.

He emphasised that while not entirely impossible, it would be difficult for authorities to prevent attacks originating from internet radicalisation - as many individuals harbour violent intentions without being involved in terrorist groups or networks.

"There are an awful lot of people who have violent intent, who have nothing to do with terrorism.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’

Read more: 'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'

"If you divert that huge national security machine to looking at everyone who thinks they want to commit a violent act, you will create massive problems for that machine."

He also pointed out the risks of labelling these individuals as "terrorists," arguing that doing so could inadvertently give them the notoriety they crave.

"These are pathetic, vulnerable, criminal losers. They are not terrorists," Mr Basu added.

"If we start naming these people terrorists, you will probably give them exactly what they're looking for, which is their day of fame, their day of infamy."

Caller Martin and Vanessa Feltz discuss whether the Southport attack could’ve been avoided

Building on this, Mr Basu also stated: "I think people think that because somebody commits an act that mirrors terrorist methodology, they are a terrorist.

He added that when approaching the case, he assumed it was a case of a violent extremist misogyny.

"The Incel movement is an example of that, who wants to commit violent attacks against women and girls."

However, Neil believes the issue doesn't necessarily require changes to the law, "It may well be that he's just not confessed to it, or we have not found the evidence for that.

"I don't think that requires a change in the law in order to determine that."

He continued: "I'll say what I've said before is we should be very careful about labelling people terrorists with that incredibly emotive word that strikes fear into the heart of the public, even more fear than the random acts of violence and murder that we see too often in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

"We should not give it the label terrorism if it is not terrorism, it's a mistake."

Keir Starmer makes emerency statement on Southport murders
Keir Starmer makes emerency statement on Southport murders. Picture: Getty

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Sir Keir said "the whole country grieves" for the victims of the Southport attack and that it "must be a line in the sand for Britain."

He said there must be "fundamental change" in how the country protects its children.

He also dismissed claims of a "cover-up" and said any inquiry should be 'unburdened by cultural sensitivities'  adding that institutions will not be allowed to 'deflect' responsibility. 

He flatly rejected allegations of a "cover-up" of terrorist links in the immediate aftermath of the atrocity, saying he knew about the details 'as they were emerging' but could not risk the case collapsing and the 'vile' perpetrator walking away free.

He said that "institutional failure ‘leaps off the page' and warned that "terrorism had changed".

He said that the violence seen in the Southport attack was a new form of terrorism committed by "loners and misfits".

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed
(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

The Home Secretary has announced that there will be a public inquiry into how Rudakubana "came to be so dangerous" and why Prevent "failed to identify the terrible risk" he posed to others.

Yvette Cooper confirmed the 18-year-old had "contact with a range of different state agencies throughout his teenage years" before carrying out his "meticulously planned rampage".

Ms Cooper said in a statement: "He was referred three times to the Prevent programme between December 2019 and April 2021 aged 13 and 14."

He also had contact with the police, the courts, the Youth Justice system, social services and mental health services.

"Yet between them, those agencies failed to identify the terrible risk and danger to others that he posed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC

Daughter of murdered MP David Amess 'praying' for inquiry as she hits out at Tory government for refusing to meet her

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said that social media companies must help to stop violent young men - and the government has the courage to take them on if needed.

Tech companies must help stop violent young men, says security minister as he warns government will take them on

WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith to close 17 stores this year - is your local branch affected?

Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio

Oath Keepers founder and former Proud Boys leader released from prison

Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and groun

Palestinians confront landscape of destruction in Gaza’s ‘ghost towns’

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump

Donald Trump’s first full day includes firings and an infrastructure announcement

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

President Trump has revamped the Oval Office in the White House, bringing back many of the staples from his first term.

Inside Donald Trump's Oval Office revamp: The changes the President's made as he returns to the White House

A female protester holds a flag

Iraq passes Bill that critics say legalises child marriage

Paul Givan

New legislation to address school uniforms hoped to be in by September 2025

Bob the dog

Traffickers who tried to smuggle £45m worth of drugs caught after sending photo of dog showing phone number on collar

Trump's avalanche of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons - explained.

Trump's executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

Residents have been trapped after a mountain of fly-tipped rubbish longer than two double decker buses was dumped on their road.

Residents trapped after 40ft mountain of fly-tipped rubbish dumped on their road

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office

Trump mistakes Spain for Brics member and repeats tariffs threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via videoconference

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties after Trump inauguration

Domestic abuser who strangled their girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her leg with a vodka bottle has been jailed for four years.

Domestic abuser who strangled girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her with vodka bottle jailed for four years
Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian

Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300
A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues.

Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

Yvette Cooper said Rudakubana was referred to the Prevent anti-terrorism programme three times and a review found his case should not have been closed.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut

Israeli troops kill six in West Bank operation, Palestinian officials say

Activists

'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle
At least 66 people died in the fire

At least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News