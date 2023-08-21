Fury as baby seal dies of shock after woman wraps it in coat, despite being ordered to leave it alone

The seal endured 'unnecessary suffering' before dying. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Animal lovers have voiced their outrage at the death of a baby seal on the beach after a woman wrapped it up in a coat - despite being told to leave the animal alone.

The seal pup endured "unnecessary suffering" as a result of the woman's actions, the UK's Marine and Wildlife rescue service said.

The unnamed woman called the service after finding the seal on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk on Friday night.

Staff told her to leave the pup alone - but she picked it up and wrapped it in a coat, and it died.

After the seal's untimely death, they said: "We received a call for this seal pup last night.

The seal pup. Picture: Facebook/Friends of Horsey Seals

"The pup was picked up and wrapped in a coat even though we instructed caller to leave the seal pup alone to be checked in the morning.

"This pup was subjected to unnecessary suffering as a result."

Local group Friends of Horsey Seals, whose aim is to protect the local seal colony, said: "Please no matter how tempted you are do not pick up seals from the beach!!

"Harbour seals are very sensitive and can easily go into a state of shock like this one did and has passed away!!"

Several people expressed their anger at the "stupidity" of the woman's actions.

Seals on Horsey Beach. Picture: Alamy

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: "We have visited a few times and have seen people and dogs (the owner's fault) far too close.

"Moronic and selfish behaviour."

Another said: "Human stupidity is just breathtaking, I suppose the numbskulls got their selfie though".

A third added: "Such an unnecessary death. People often ask what the biggest threats/predators are for seals. My reply is always…humans."

More than 40% of the 300,000 grey seals in the world live around the UK's shores, according to an estimate cited by Friends of Horsey Seals.