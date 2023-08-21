Fury as baby seal dies of shock after woman wraps it in coat, despite being ordered to leave it alone

21 August 2023, 18:23

The seal endured 'unnecessary suffering' before dying
The seal endured 'unnecessary suffering' before dying. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Animal lovers have voiced their outrage at the death of a baby seal on the beach after a woman wrapped it up in a coat - despite being told to leave the animal alone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The seal pup endured "unnecessary suffering" as a result of the woman's actions, the UK's Marine and Wildlife rescue service said.

The unnamed woman called the service after finding the seal on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk on Friday night.

Staff told her to leave the pup alone - but she picked it up and wrapped it in a coat, and it died.

After the seal's untimely death, they said: "We received a call for this seal pup last night.

Read more: Seal pup rescued in Norfolk after being spotted wandering past amusement arcade and kebab shop

Read more: 'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal

The seal pup
The seal pup. Picture: Facebook/Friends of Horsey Seals

"The pup was picked up and wrapped in a coat even though we instructed caller to leave the seal pup alone to be checked in the morning.

"This pup was subjected to unnecessary suffering as a result."

Local group Friends of Horsey Seals, whose aim is to protect the local seal colony, said: "Please no matter how tempted you are do not pick up seals from the beach!!

"Harbour seals are very sensitive and can easily go into a state of shock like this one did and has passed away!!"

Several people expressed their anger at the "stupidity" of the woman's actions.

Seals on Horsey Beach
Seals on Horsey Beach. Picture: Alamy

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: "We have visited a few times and have seen people and dogs (the owner's fault) far too close.

"Moronic and selfish behaviour."

Another said: "Human stupidity is just breathtaking, I suppose the numbskulls got their selfie though".

A third added: "Such an unnecessary death. People often ask what the biggest threats/predators are for seals. My reply is always…humans."

More than 40% of the 300,000 grey seals in the world live around the UK's shores, according to an estimate cited by Friends of Horsey Seals.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

No charges will be brought in the renewed investigation into the Birmingham pub bombings

No charges in Birmingham pub bombings investigation as prosecutors say there's not enough evidence

Russia Moon Mission

Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Moon crash

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Tribute to 'bubbly, confident little girl' found dead at home in Woking, as police hunt father in Pakistan

Northern Research Group conference

UK and Iraq to increase co-operation on combating drug trafficking and terrorism

The bride reacted angrily to her friends' refusal to pay

Angry bride outraged by 'snake' friends after they refuse to pay £1,200 each to fund her dream wedding

Obit John Warnock

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82

Canada Trudeau Cabinet Retreat

Justin Trudeau condemns Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news

Lucy Letby will die in prison after being given a whole life sentence for the murder and attempted murder of 16 babies today.

Inside the maximum security prison where killer nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

Greece Zelenskyy

Ukraine leader Zelensky visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders

Lucy Letby Sentence. Can the law require attendance at a sentencing hearing? Writes Joseph Kotrie-Monson

Lucy Letby Sentence: Can the law require attendance at a sentencing hearing? Writes Joseph Kotrie-Monson

Four women have received whole-life sentences

The twisted killer women handed whole-life orders who will die behind bars

Luis Rubiales

Spanish soccer leader’s World Cup star kiss sparks angry reaction

One of Queen's most popular songs has been removed in a new release of its Greatest Hits album

Classic Queen song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' removed from Greatest Hits album for 'being too raunchy'

APTOPIX Canada Wildfires

Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes

Ofcom report

Somalia to shut down access to TikTok and Telegram amid content concerns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Douglas Coastguard shared images of the car being recovered

Woman escapes with minor injuries after Mini plunges off Isle of Man cliff

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United

Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’

Tenerife fire

Major wildfires burn in Greece and Tenerife

A group went missing after touring Moscow's sewer system - when a heavy rain downpour hit, (file image shows the Moskva river)

'At least four dead' after tour group goes missing in Moscow sewer

Three men were wounded at a Kabaddi tournament in Derbyshire after a horrific shootout between rival gangs at the contest where others were attacked with a sword.

Gunshots fired at Derbyshire Kabaddi tournament in terrifying gang attack which saw man attacked with sword
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Zona Rio

California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

Killer nurse Lucy Letby will die behind bars after being handed a whole life order

'A cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder': Killer nurse Lucy Letby to die behind bars
APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit