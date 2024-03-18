Tree mural on busy London street prompts Banksy speculation

A new piece of art work is suspected of being by street artist Banksy. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A new mural which has appeared on the side of a building in north London is thought of being that of renowned street artist, Banksy.

The large mural was discovered on Sunday morning on the side of a block of flats on Hornsey Road, in Finsbury Park.

A mass of green has been painted behind a leafless tree to look like foliage. Beside it is a young girl holding a pressure hose.

The graffiti artist typically confirms his work by posting about it online afterwards - but is yet to do so.

The art work appeared on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park. Picture: Alamy

Residents said they woke up this morning to the artwork on the side of the complex.

Local James Roebuck, 26, said on X: "Banksy came overnight and now my rent will skyrocket."

Islington councillor Flora Williamson spotted the artwork whilst out canvassing in her borough.

She said it was "by far the most exciting thing to happen" today and there was "lots of local interest".

Another piece of street art - a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones - was put up in Peckham, south-east London, in December.

The anti-war message was removed less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was genuine online.

Witnesses saw the artwork being removed by a man with bolt cutters prompting two arrests.