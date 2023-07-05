Banshees of Inisherin fans can now visit the iconic pub in its ‘former glory’ after family’s impressive recreation

The Galway-based pub has used parts from the film set to recreate the Inisherin pub. Picture: Twitter/Alamy/Walt Disney Studios

By Jenny Medlicott

Film fans can now stop for a pint at the iconic Banshees of Inisherin pub as a permanent recreation of the film set has been set up.

Fans can now visit the set of the nine-time Oscar nominated film after a pub landlord decided to salvage the interiors of the film's pub and rebuild it in his hometown.

The 2022 film takes places on the fictional island of Inisherin, filmed predominantly on Achill Island in County Mayo.

It follows the plot of Brendan Gleeson’s character, Colm, who announces he no longer wants to be friends with lifelong pal Pádriac, played by Colin Farrell, as he decides he's too dull and only wants people in his life who bring him joy.

A hefty portion of the film’s scenes take place on the fictional island’s only pub, JJ Devine Public house – and now the pub has found a permanent home some 180 kilometres away in Galway.

After filming finished, it was reported the set had been left behind, with little interest from locals in rehoming the parts.

So family-pub owner Luke Mee went after the interior with a vision to recreate the pub backdrop.

Reassembled in a family-run pub in Galway, Mr Mee is hopeful the recreation of the iconic film set will attract tourists and budding film fans, as he plans to arrange live music acts for visitors.

The pub's new look was launched last week. Picture: Twitter

The family-run pub reassembled the film's iconic set. Picture: Twitter

Speaking to RTE, he said: “I’d heard the set was dismantled and the parts were lying in a yard in Achill for months with nobody showing any interest.

“All the structural parts were in good condition, so I took them back to the yard at the back of Mee's Bar here in Kilkerrin in Galway and set about returning the iconic pub to its former glory.

“Everything, down to the windowpanes, was meticulously rebuilt with the help of family, friends and neighbours. Hours upon hours went into this project which now stands on the site of our bar in Kilkerrin.”

The pub in Banshees of Inisherin. Picture: Alamy

With world-wide acclaim, a number of fans have expressed an eagerness to visit the iconic pub, including global pop-star Taylor Swift, who praised the set’s “authenticity” and said she’d be interested in visiting a recreation of the pub if one was ever made.

Addressing the singer’s former comments, the Mee family said they’d greet her with a thousand welcomes (a céad míle fáilte) and offer her a pint on the house.

In a nod to the film, the pub also brought in a donkey on the day of the pub’s reopening, paying tribute to Pádraic’s pet donkey Jenny.

Fans can visit the reassembled pub in Kilkerrin in Galway.