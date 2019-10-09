Ben Stokes' Wife Dismisses "Crazy" Reports The Cricketer "Choked" Her

9 October 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 9 October 2019, 08:21

Ben Stokes was photographed with his wife at the Professional Cricketers' Awards
Ben Stokes was photographed with his wife at the Professional Cricketers' Awards. Picture: Backgrid

Ben Stokes' wife has dismissed suggestions of a physical altercation between the couple at an event.

Pictures published yesterday appeared to show the England player with his hand on her face at the Professional Cricketers' Association awards.

Clare Stokes has described reports that accompanied the photographs as made up "nonsense".

She wrote: "Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!

"Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!"

The pair had been attending the Professional Cricketers’ Association Awards 50th Anniversary party at the Roundhouse in Camden when the pictures were taken.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Kurdish official: 'Not in UK's interest for Turkey to attack northern Syria'

Violent hate crime against disabled people rose by 41% in last year, figures show

Home Office announces recruitment targets for every police force in England and Wales

Tomato pigment could help fight male infertility, researchers say

EuroMillions: Ticket-holder scoops £170m in biggest UK lottery win

The News Explained

Jo Maugham was one of the lawyers taking Boris Johnson to court

No-Deal Brexit Court Case: Theo Usherwood Explains The Verdict
Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion Protests: Where Are They And What Roads Are They Blocking?
LBC Explains Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

LBC Explainer: Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

Theo Usherwood explained Labour's Brexit chaos

Theo Usherwood Explains The Labour Party Conference Brexit Vote Chaos
John McDonnell pledges a 32-hour work week

LBC Explains Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's Speech