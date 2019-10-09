Ben Stokes' Wife Dismisses "Crazy" Reports The Cricketer "Choked" Her

Ben Stokes was photographed with his wife at the Professional Cricketers' Awards. Picture: Backgrid

Ben Stokes' wife has dismissed suggestions of a physical altercation between the couple at an event.

Pictures published yesterday appeared to show the England player with his hand on her face at the Professional Cricketers' Association awards.

Clare Stokes has described reports that accompanied the photographs as made up "nonsense".

Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up! Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later! @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/1HmPV1ZfxG — Clare Stokes (@clarey_11) October 8, 2019

She wrote: "Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!

"Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!"

The pair had been attending the Professional Cricketers’ Association Awards 50th Anniversary party at the Roundhouse in Camden when the pictures were taken.