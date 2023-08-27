Bibby Stockholm plans face fresh legal challenge over Government's 'callous disregard' for safety

27 August 2023, 16:58 | Updated: 27 August 2023, 17:34

The FBU is preparing a new legal challenge to ministerial plans to resume housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge, moored in Dorset
The FBU is preparing a new legal challenge to ministerial plans to resume housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge, moored in Dorset. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A firefighters union could launch a new legal challenge to Government plans to house migrants on the Bibby Stockholm asylum barge - after accusing ministers of a 'callous disregard' for safety onboard the vessel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has sent Home Secretary Suella Braverman a "pre-action protocol letter" detailing concerns over the suitability of the vessel which is currently moored in Portland, Dorset.

The union has previously called the Bibby Stockholm, designed to hold 200 people, a "potential death trap" as ministers were preparing to fill the barge with up to 500 asylum seekers.

Read More: Rishi Sunak defends Bibby Stockholm migrant barge despite legionella bacteria discovery

Migrants were moved off the barge were moved off on August 11 after the legionella bacteria was discovered last week. Legionella can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaires' disease.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman outside Downing Street
The FBU slammed the Home Secretary (pictured) for her "callous disregard" for the safety of migrant housing. Picture: Getty

General secretary Matt Wrack said: “The Fire Brigades Union is the professional voice of firefighters, and we have a duty to make our voices heard on matters of fire safety, especially when politicians let our members and the wider public down. We have been sounding the alarm about the Bibby Stockholm for weeks.

“It is disgraceful that the Home Secretary is not even willing to meet us to discuss these concerns.

"Throughout this episode, the Government has displayed a lack of transparency and a callous disregard for the safety of both firefighters and those who are due to be housed on the barge.

“Fires do not discriminate based on immigration status, and neither can fire safety regulations.

Matt Wrack, the General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
FBU boss Matt Wrack has notified the Government of his intention to challenge the policy in the courts. Picture: Getty

“Everyone, no matter where they are from, has the right to live in safe and decent accommodation, and firefighters have the right to expect that they will not be recklessly endangered.

“This is an industrial issue for the Fire Brigades Union, as our members are the ones expected to respond to any fire aboard the Bibby Stockholm. We have therefore decided to move towards a legal challenge on this matter.”

The latest concerns come as Dorset Council said the Legionella bacteria had been discovered on August 7, and that officers had notified the contractors operating the barge - meaning the migrants may have been exposed to the bacteria for four days.

Ministers said that they had been told on August 10, and that none of the migrants had fallen ill.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Provan was described as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character when the former Metropolitan Police officer was jailed for 16 years at Wood Green Crown Court for raping a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague this month.

Sadiq Khan moves to block pension of former Met Police serial rapist Adam Provan after conviction

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville shooting: Sadness, not rage urged after three black people killed

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

The kennels are close to the Holloway near Dudley

'We are absolutely devastated': Eleven pet dogs killed in horror kennel fire

A wildfire near the north-eastern Greek village of Sykorrahi

600 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft struggle to control Greek wildfires

A balloon-seller next to piles of sandbags blocking windows of a building in Kyiv

Ukraine investigates mid-air crash that killed three pilots

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges ‘gigantic fraud’ in election result

Prigozhin was reportedly onboard a plane that crashed between Moscow and St Petersburg

Wagner mercenary leader Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis, Russian investigators claim

A helicopter and ambulance involved in the rescue mission after the crash

Three US Marines killed in military plane crash in Australia

The Mayor of London is building a more elaborate way of charging drivers on roads in the capital

Khan's next Ulez? London mayor 'mulls pay-per-mile road tax' using emission zone cameras

Justice secretary Alex Chalk will oversee the new guidelines

'Life means life': Government to expand whole-life prison sentences for most depraved killers

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

White man fatally shoots three black people in ‘racially motivated’ attack

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Florida shooting that left three dead was racially motivated, sheriff says

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' exposed by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' unmasked by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford

Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

March on Washington Dream Speech

Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

Latest News

See more Latest News

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box.

Thieves pull off shocking high-altitude heist in Switzerland leaving climbers baffled

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Fish market in Japan faces uncertainty after radioactive water released

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

11 members of Spain's coaching staff quit over Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Obit Bob Barker

Game show host Bob Barker dies aged 99, publicist says

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow
Election 2024 Debate Fundraising

Florida declares state of emergency as tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tory MP Nadine Dorries resigns Commons seat 'with immediate effect' two months after promising to quit as MP

'Whipping up a public frenzy': Nadine Dorries resigns 'with immediate effect' in scathing attack on PM
Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine as fears grow of a second Russian takeover

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party
Greece Wildfires

Greek officials arrest two for arson as wildfires continue to burn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit