Biden departs for UK trip after declining to support Ukraine joining NATO now despite providing cluster bombs to war effort

9 July 2023, 17:09 | Updated: 9 July 2023, 18:08

Biden left Dover Air Base in Delaware as criticism grows over his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
Biden left Dover Air Base in Delaware as criticism grows over his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Joe Biden has departed for his trip to the UK - days after providing controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine despite saying he is opposed to the country joining NATO right now.

Rishi Sunak reiterated the UK's opposition to the use of such weapons after The White House confirmed on Friday that it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Cluster munitions can kill indiscriminately, hitting civilians as well as soldiers, and can remain a danger for decades after the end of a war.

More than 100 countries including the UK have banned their use.

Ukraine has been asking the US for the weapons - which are banned in more than 100 countries - for some time as it suffers from a shortage of ammunition.

Read More: UK 'discourages' use of cluster bombs, Rishi Sunak says, after US sends Ukraine £600m in banned weapons

Read More: 'We will definitely win!': Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits legendary site of Ukraine defiance as he marks 500 days of war

The weapons contain multiple explosive bomblets that are known as submunitions.

Mr Sunak said the UK was providing tanks and long-range weapons to Ukraine instead.

The Prime Minister pointed to the UK's commitment to the convention on cluster munitions.

Biden departed for his European trip from Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.
Biden departed for his European trip from Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. Picture: Getty
Biden will visit the UK, Lithuania, and Finland with the Ukraine war set to dominate the meetings during his time abroad
Biden will visit the UK, Lithuania, and Finland with the Ukraine war set to dominate the meetings during his time abroad. Picture: Getty

"Well, the UK is signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use," he said.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we've done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons, and hopefully all countries can continue to support Ukraine.

As President Biden prepares to meet Mr Sunak, as well as The King, as he visits the UK on his way to the NATO summit in Lithuania - he confirmed to CNN that he is opposed to Ukraine joining the Alliance.

The President told the US broadcaster that the war-ravaged country was "not ready" for NATO membership, adding that Russia's war on Ukraine needs to end before Kyiv can be considered for membership.

A key tenet of NATO is Article 5 of its constitution - which posits that an attack on one member nation is considered an attack on the entire Alliance.

There have been questions in recent months over whether Ukraine joining while the war was ongoing could trigger Article 5 and lead to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, including the UK and US.

A Ukrainian war crimes investigator inspects a remain of what is believed to be a cluster bomb in Kherson Oblast
A Ukrainian war crimes investigator inspects a remain of what is believed to be a cluster bomb in Kherson Oblast. Picture: Alamy

The White House said in a statement: "Russia's act of barbarism is causing untold suffering to millions of people.

"It's right that we collectively stand up to it and I'll be heading off to the Nato summit next week in Vilnius, where we will be discussing exactly this with our allies how we can strengthen our support for Ukraine."

Defending the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, the White House said Russia had already used similar weapons, and that Kyiv had committed to clearing up unexploded bomblets after the war.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday: "Ukraine has committed to post-conflict demining efforts to mitigate any potential harm to civilians and this will be necessary regardless of whether the United States provides these munitions or not because of Russia's widespread use of cluster munitions"

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak opposes the use of cluster bombs as the UK remains committed to a treaty it signed banning use of the munitions. Picture: Alamy

"Ukraine would not be using these munitions in some foreign land. This is their country they're defending."

He added: "We are not looking to start World War Three."

The weapons package is believed to be worth around $800m.

Read More: Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

Read More: Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid

The US had previously been cautious to grant Ukrainian wishes as the weapons have the potential to kill indiscriminately, putting civilians at risk.

The weapons were first developed during the Second World War.

Unexploded bomblets have the potential to live in the ground for several years and can detonate unexpectedly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

The Pentagon said Russia has experienced high failure rates with the weapons.

The UN says Ukraine has also used the weapons, which it denies.

Colin H. Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said: "We will be able to provide Ukraine with extra artillerly immediately.

"Russia has been using cluster munitions since the start of the war.

"The munitions we will provide Ukriane will have a dud rate of below 2.35%.

"We are working with Ukraine to reduce the risks associated with these weapons."

Georgia Georgia LGBT

Mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event’s cancellation

